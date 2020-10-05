• Wayne L. Johnson, 38, of 173 North Fryeburg Road, Fryeburg, on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear after bailed and violation of condition of release, 12:08 a.m. Monday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Thomas Nye, 40, of 139 Franklin St., Rumford, on charges of violation of condition of release and failure to appear in court on a criminal summons, 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: