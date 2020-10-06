LEWISTON — A rabid bat was located in the Montello Street and Sherbrooke Avenue area last weekend, according to Lewiston police.
The bat was found inside a home by a resident, who contacted animal control. The bat was tested and confirmed positive for rabies, police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
Lewiston police urged residents in that area to exercise caution when dealing with wild animals that could possibly be rabid. Bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes are common carriers.
To report possible human exposure to rabies, for consultation, or for lab testing questions, police suggest contacting Maine’s Center for Disease Control at 1-800-821-5821 or going to www.maine.gov/dhhs/rabies or www.mainepublichealth.gov/lab. The Lewiston Police Department can also be contacted for additional guidance and information or to file a report of a possible rabid animal at 795-9010.
