WEST PARIS — The Maine Center for Disease alerted town officials about a confirmed rabies case last week. A bat taken from the Bethel Road area tested positive for the virus on Sept. 8.

West Paris’ animal control officer Roni-Sue Vachon announced the confirmation on the town’s Facebook community page on Sept. 10, urging residents to keep their pets up-to-date on rabies vaccinations. Even indoor animals are at risk, as bats can get inside homes through chimneys and other openings.

Tractor Supply offers weekly cat and dog vaccinations and other pet medical services through PetVet. In Oxford the pet wellness clinics are held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m.

More information on rabies in Maine can be found at Maine’s CDC website at: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/zoonotic/rabies/index.shtml.

