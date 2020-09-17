COUNTY — Maine’s 2020 fair season has been cancelled but Oxford County Fair is supporting its young farmers by holding its 4-H Youth Beef Show at 4 p.m. this afternoon at the Oxford Fairgrounds on Pottle Road. The public auction will be held immediately after, as usual.

One of the last agricultural fairs in Maine to officially cancel its schedule, the Oxford County Fair Board of Directors announced on August 3 that the three-day event would not take place in 2020.

“The board waited, hoping the number of people allowed for a gathering would be high enough to have the fair, however with the current restrictions on the number of people allowed having the fair is really not possible,” officials announced on its Facebook page in August. “Stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you in 2021. Thank you for all understanding.”

Up to 100 spectators and bidders will be allowed on the fairgrounds to watch the 10 competitors show their beef cattle and see them through auction. Admission is free.

“We want to demonstrate our commitment to our 4-H kids, whose work raising and caring for their animals goes on all year, regardless what else is happening out there,” said Fair President Jackie Young. “All are invited to the fairgrounds to watch and support our communities’ young farmers.”

The 4-H Youth participating in the Beef Show and Auction are: John Tanner Cross, Keegan Jack, Carson Young, Kelsey Cross, Cara Merrill, Kylie Gavett, Josiah Young, Trevin Albert, Madison Brown and Braden Jack.

Oxford Fair officials ask that all show visitors wear facial coverings and practice social distancing guidelines as set by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Anyone with questions should call Jackie Young at 207-739-9411.

