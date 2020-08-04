OXFORD — The Oxford Fair will not take place in 2020.
The Board of Directors announced Monday evening that all fair activities will resume in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be meeting with our 4H beef exhibitors over the next few weeks to assist with sales that would have occurred during this year’s fair,” fair officials said in the statement.
This story will be updated.
