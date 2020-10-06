Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Attorney

Education:

BA, economics, Union College; J.D., Maine Law

Community Organizations:

Volunteer board member, Rumford Community Home

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Cooking, being a father.

Family status:

Unmarried, live with Girlfriend, 7-year-old son

Years in the Legislature: None.

Committee assignments (if elected):

I would seek assignments on any committee that would let me fight for the financial interests of the working middle-class.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Difficult decisions had to be made in the early days of the pandemic. You can’t argue with results. Maine has one of the lowest per capita infection rates in the country.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The working middle-class has been cheated by the rich ruling-class for decades. They take a bigger share of the pie every year. Raise taxes on the rich, who make millions off of Mainers’ hard work.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

The working middle-class needs a political party to fight for them in the class war with the rich ruling-class. The Democratic Party needs to become that party, fast, or a new party must be formed.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Things have been getting worse and worse for regular people for decades. We have a right to fight back against the rich ruling-class to make our lives better. Don’t give up. That’s what they want.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

A politician whose goal is to fight for the financial interests of the working middle-class majority does not need to engage in dirty politics. That’s my goal. My plan is to stick to the issues.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Reduce rural property taxes and give rural kids a better education by funding public schools through a statewide tax instead of a local property tax. Every Maine child deserves an equal education.

