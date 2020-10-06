Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Retired maintenance mechanic

Education:

High school graduate, 1972

Community Organizations:

Fraternal Order of Eagles; Webb River Valley Sportsman’s Club; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine; Parish of the Holy Savior

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, bowling, pool, golf

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 14

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor; Veterans and Legal Affairs; Transportation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

For the most part, yes. Maine has been in the lower percentage of cases of the country due to the steps taken by the governor and Legislature.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Freeze all hiring of non-essential workers and look to make cuts wherever possible without negatively affecting our social safety net. If needed, rescind the LePage tax cut that favored the rich.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

It would make it easier to pass legislation that like-minded legislators agreed to.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

COVID-19, health care and jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I would listen and respect the views of all legislative members. A good idea is a good idea no matter who comes up with it. I would personally get to know each member of both parties.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My lifelong goal was to positively affect the lives of every working man and woman. Women only receive 78% of what men get, and that is not right.

