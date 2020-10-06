Social media accounts:

facebook.com/fran4rep

Occupation:

Retired Realtor

Education:

Local schools

Community Organizations:

Member, Bethel Town Budget Committee; former director, Oxford County Soil and Water District; president, Bethel Seniors Group; founder, Crescent Park Reading Program; former Bethel Comprehensive Planning Committee; Seniors Plus Advisory Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading, cooking, spending time with family.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 6

Committee assignments (if elected):

State & Local Government Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

There are plenty of local examples of how our community came together . . . but at the state level, I’m disappointed with unclear guidelines and the collapse of our unemployment system.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I voted against the 11% increase in spending. It was a bad idea then, and it is an even worse idea today. We’ll have to work even harder to find efficiencies because of wasteful spending in 2019.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I’ve always believed in the importance of responsible decisions — with an eye toward future generations — at every level of government. That means taxing less, spending smarter, and growing jobs.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Younger Mainers deciding whether or not to live here should know that the Legislature listens to them . . . and that there is a lot of opportunity here no matter what challenges are in front of us.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

What you see on the news or in the papers about the partisan point scoring isn’t what I have experienced. I’ve always worked hard to advance causes I believe in, and have found allies in both parties.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Support the pulp and paper industry, domestic violence prevention, affordable health care, childhood cancer research, and lower the costs of rural living — especially for senior citizen.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: