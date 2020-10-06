Social media accounts:

gregkimber.com; FB GregKimberforStateHouse

Occupation:

ESL teacher

Education:

MS, environmental studies

Community Organizations:

Farmington Friends Meeting; Franklin County Climate Crisis Coalition

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening and agriculture, travel and language learning, fiddle music, outdoor activities

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

N/A

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The fact that Maine has the second-lowest rates of infection in the nation suggests that we’ve done some things right. Working closely with experts and following the science helps.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need the wealthiest Mainers and large, out-of-state corporations to pitch in their fair share. For example, maybe now’s the time to lower the estate tax threshold for people inheriting millions.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

If I have the honor of being elected, my focus would be on working for the people of Maine, not a particular party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Many young Mainers are concerned about the growing climate crisis. The decisions we make now will have literally earth-changing consequences for the future our new voters will live through.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Addressing this problem requires a commitment from individual legislators to communicate, and work collaboratively, with members of other parties. That is a commitment I’m happy to make.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Let’s make sure young workers get the training, support, and compensation they deserve to start alleviating our health care and home-care worker shortages so seniors can get the care they need.

