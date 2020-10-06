Social media accounts:

PietroskiforHouse.com; [email protected]

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

University of Maine at Orono, B.A., ’69; M.A., ’71: High School Principal Certification, UMO, ’77.

Community Organizations:

Winthrop School Committee; Joseph W. Mayo ALS Scholarship Program; legislative delegate to the Maine School Management Association; Kennebec County Republican Committee Executive Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Playing with grandchildren, reading, exercising, golf, attending area events and fundraisers, UMO Alumni Association and Hockey Boosters, Maine Autism Society, Special Olympics, Winthrop Historical Society, walking our dogs.

Family status:

Married to Doris Pietroski, six adult children: Peter, Kristin, Andrew, Michael, Thomas, and Danial.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations; Education

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I agree with the governor’s objective to keep people safe. More transparency and communication about federal money and which state programs are affected. Create a bi-partisan steering committee

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

What will the federal government contribute? Need to live within our means, evaluate all programs, internal efficiencies, but do not finance on the backs of state employees, retirees, or property tax

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My legislative role is to help my district’s constituents, schools, and businesses. My focus is on local and state issues, not the national party. My highest priority is resolving the pandemic crisis

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Job opportunities in Maine and affordable health care.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am disappointed by untruthful and vicious ads, especially in the U.S. Senate race. I would like to see a fact-checking process before ads are allowed to run. More information on who finances the ads.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Keep people safe. Balance the budget without tax increases. Increase state school funding. Property tax increases are hurting families, especially senior citizens. Improve nursing home/in-home care.

