Social media accounts

Occupation:

3D artist at Peace Island LLC

Education:

BA in political science, University of Maine-Orono, BS in computer science, University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Community Organizations:

Chair, Phillips Planning Board since 2019 (member since 2015); member, Sandy River Business Association; volunteer bookkeeper, Phillips Farmers’ Market; co-organizer, Maine Video Game Developers Meetup

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Have maintained and developed my family homestead in Phillips since 2015, growing organic peaches, apricots, apples, plums, and assorted greens while raising chickens and uhm…”inviting them to dinner.” Was the first American to intern at the Civil Initiative on Internet Policy in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, and later became a circumvention and network interference technologist at Access Now, a NYC-based international human rights nonprofit.

Family status:

Bachelor

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Energy, Utilities & Technology; Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry; Labor & Housing

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

It’s certainly a mixed bag. I think we need to look at ignoring mask mandates the same way we treat drunk driving/texting while driving. They’re both very dangerous.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We made some headway in making the rich pay more of their fair share in taxes in the current Legislature, and I think we might want to revisit the upper brackets of the income tax and estate tax.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I support more affordable health care, equitable education funding, and broadband for rural Maine. These are all based on values of economic justice that my wing of the Democratic Party stands for.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

How the @^&$ are they going to get a job, especially one in this area? That is why we need a different approach to broadband and a consumer-owned utility that will create good-paying green jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Defeat my opponent, who has repeatedly posted racially-charged rhetoric in this campaign. Black Lives Matter, and we must bring racial and economic justice to this state.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’ll do everything I can to accomplish a transition to a consumer-owned utility, bring high-speed internet to Maine in a way that’s fair to our communities, and ease the property tax burden.

