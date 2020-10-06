Social media accounts:

Occupation:

General manager

Education:

University of Southern Maine, business management, leadership and organizational studies, BS

Community Organizations:

Town of Wales, selectman and moderator; Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, treasurer; Androscoggin County commissioner, 2008-2016

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Farming, fishing, hunting, shooting and snowmobiling

Family status:

Single dad with 3 children

Years in the Legislature: 127th (2 yrs)

Committee assignments (if elected):

State and Local Government

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Absolutely not. Rather than a dealing with the problems of shutting down our state, the Legislature adjourned and empowered the governor. The legislative branch should be part of the discussions.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

First and foremost, work toward re-opening our state, our schools and our businesses. I will ensure our spending is prudent and work toward efficiencies while protecting our most vulnerable citizens.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am a conservative. I am a registered Republican, but I haven’t attended a “party” function is years. I am an independent political outsider, but my ideologies align more with the Republican Party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We need an economy to sustain our young people right here in Maine. Our kids shouldn’t have to leave to find employment. I will work for that business climate for our kids to stay if they so choose.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I think we can all agree campaigns need to be on issues. My opponent and I know each other and our differences are issues only. We both have legislative voting records and there is a clear difference.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’ll work to re-open our state, our schools and our businesses. I’ll work with my constituents to ensure our government is responsive only to the needs of its citizens and not special interests.

