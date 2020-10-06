Blake Rothwell, 20, of Bethel and a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington changes a tire on his truck Tuesday afternoon in Farmington. He had basketball practice in about 10 minutes and was doing his best to get the job done quickly. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Blake Rothwell, 20, of Bethel and a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington secures a jack before changing a tire on his truck Tuesday afternoon in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Blake Rothwell, 20, of Bethel and a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington changes a tire on his truck Tuesday afternoon in Farmington. He had basketball practice in about 10 minutes and was doing his best to get the job done quickly. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Blake Rothwell, 20, of Bethel, a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington lines up a tire he was changing Tuesday on his truck in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal