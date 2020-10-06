Androscoggin County
• Cody Hillard, 25, transient, on a probation hold, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Kathleen Byron, 59, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 6:35 p.m. Monday on Center Street.
• Devine Navaire, 33, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at 71 Lisbon St.
• Tori Maclean, 56, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Auburn Avenue.
Lewiston
• Joseph Bouthot, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at 674 Main St.
• Tyler Span, 25, of Auburn, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 1:09 a.m. Tuesday at Russell and College streets.
• Kevin Kabarira, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of filing a false public report, 8:38 a.m. Tuesday at 171 Park St.
