Facebook: Bunker4House

Retired, state of Maine, retired, US Coast Guard Reserve, LCDR

AA-SMCC, BS, criminal justice, USM, MEd, adult education, UMO

Commander, American Legion Post 28 Farmington; Rotary International-Farmington; BPOE Elks; Wilton Fish & Game Club; Farmington Historical Society; SAM

Gardening, antiques, outdoor sports, travel

Married, wife Cheryl, 44 years

Years in the Legislature: None

Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement & Business; Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; Veterans & Legal Affairs; Taxation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Preferred to have allowed more bipartisan input into policy decisions, more input allowed from business community in setting standards for return to operations.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I remain a stanch advocate for reduced taxes, smaller government, control cost of state government by limiting budget growth and control insertion into local and individual lives.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I generally align with conservative party goals, however I reserve the option to judge the legislative issue as it best affects my constituents who sent me to Augusta to do their bidding.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

They must support policy that strengthens the economy, helps grow businesses so they can hire employees, grow jobs to keep young workers in Maine. Lower taxes, small government, protect individual rights.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Compromise, while not forsaking key principals, is a path to progress. I would be a careful listener to all proposals, find common ground to agree on in order to move forward, work across the aisle.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Support small businesses, farmers and foresters, reduce unnecessary rules, red tape that hampers progress; reduce taxes by controlling government growth; support improved services to veterans, elderly.

