It is indeed  mystifying to me that after Trump lies, and more than 200,000 died, that a supporter of a local legislative candidate (Laurel Libby) calls for less governmental interference. Hasn’t that supporter  heard of individual sacrifice for the greater good, such as was done in World War II and is needed now?

That’s why we need responsible leaders and to reelect Bettyann Sheats, a West Point graduate and small business owner, and Ned Claxton, a retired  family physician.

In these troubling times,  experience matters.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

