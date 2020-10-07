Our 74-year-old president is sick with COVID-19. Joe Biden is 78. This year’s choice for vice president is more important than ever.
Mike Pence has a long history of right-wing positions on women’s rights, climate change, Citizen’s United.
Mr. Pence stands behind President Trump. He endorses the border wall. He voted to defund Planned Parenthood. He leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, misleading the nation about the risk to our health.
Although he puts himself forward as a moral man, he acts as Mr. Trump’s yes man — tolerating lying, racial hatred, and all of Trump’s other sins. A truly moral man would speak “truth to power.” Mr. Pence does not deserve reelection, especially in these difficult times.
I support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the future of this country.
Frank Kieliszek, Norway
