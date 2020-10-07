REGION — In the midst of a global pandemic, access to education has been more challenging than ever before. For Veterans planning to return to the classroom and those starting college for the first time, this year in particular makes having the right tools and resources more important than ever. All service members are eligible, including those from the National Guard.

Study Edge can help. No matter where you’re studying – whether on campus or at home – Study Edge provides Veterans with access to a multitude of helpful materials, including concise study guides, online explanation videos, and tutors for an array of subjects and classes.

For more information visit: StudyEdge.com. When you’re ready to get started, select your school and subject. To unlock your free access through December 31, 2020, email [email protected] to set up a membership.

“All of us at Study Edge have enjoyed working with VA over the past few years. We are happy to continue to offer Veterans across the country free access to Study Edge through the end of the year as a token of our appreciation for their tremendous sacrifice for this country. We are grateful for the dedication of these brave men and women and want to do our part in recognizing their commitment. As the son of two Navy Veterans, I am very proud that we are able to offer these services completely free to the men and women who so bravely protected this great country,” said Ethan Fieldman, Founder and President.

“Study Edge has helped me change how I study by providing easily understandable course concepts. The Study Experts break down topics in a way that I can understand, and my grades have never been better! I especially love that I can access Study Edge anywhere, whenever I need the help,” CPT John Hutchison US Army Retired

Study Edge provides:

A supplemental online resource to help student Veterans make the most of their study time with Exam Prep videos and study guides that break down even the most complex material into easy-to-understand information.

A tutoring service for those that prefer a more individualized approach, with the attention that comes from a private tutor but without the high price of one-on-one tutoring sessions. Student Veterans have access to Concept Videos for their specific courses facilitated by their Study Experts that employ the most effective practices of instruction and that deliver content in a way that’s simple and easy for anyone to understand – no matter how many years removed from college.

A convenient, easy-to-access study tool for Veterans to access anytime, from anywhere. Student Veterans can access Study Edge resources on-the-go, wherever they are, and at any time of the day via web and mobile app, making it possible to incorporate even a few minutes of study time into any schedule from any location.

