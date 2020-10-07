Well, now I know why there are so few Joe Biden signs in our area. My husband and I put out two signs. The one in North Waterford was gone by morning; the one in front of our camp in Stoneham lasted almost a week before it was stolen.

We hear a great deal these days about maintaining our freedoms. Evidently some people feel that freedom of speech belongs only to their side.

Judith Green, North Waterford

