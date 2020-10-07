POLAND — Town officials voted Tuesday to award its first local adult recreational marijuana retail license, after a public hearing.

The store, Hi-Lo Dispensary, is at Routes 26 and 122. The owners plan to open the doors to the public in a few weeks, according to Town Manager Matthew Garside.

Roughly four years after Maine voters approved retail recreation marijuana sales to adults, the state is ready to allow those stores to open starting Oct. 9.

Local officials limited to five the total number of licenses that will be issued for each type of activity, including medical marijuana retail, adult use retail and cultivation. Residents are given priority, but nonresidents may apply for any remaining licenses.

Also on Tuesday, Select Board members authorized Garside to sign an engineering agreement with a company it hired to extend the town’s public sewer line from the Top Gun gun shop to the south end of the Route 26 causeway.

