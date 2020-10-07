SKOWHEGAN — Regional School Unit 54 will close its schools for the remainder of the week after a student at Skowhegan Area High School tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Jon Moody said that the district was alerted on Wednesday morning that several students or staff members may have come in contact with individuals from the Community Regional Charter School (formerly Cornville Charter School) who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The student who tested positive at Skowhegan Area High School has not been in school since last Thursday, the letter says.

“As a result of the potential exposures, and understanding that contact tracing through Maine CDC takes time, we’ve decided that as a precautionary measure we will close all MSAD 54 schools for the remainder of this week.” Moody said in the letter.

Related Read all of our coverage on how coronavirus is affecting Maine

Where possible, students in grades K-6 will be sent home with devices and school work for the remainder of this week and instructions from teaching staff regarding access to online learning.

Staff in grades 7-12 will continue to provide instruction to students remotely following their established class schedules. Meals will be provided to students at their homes for the next two days, similar to what was done in the spring.

“This closure gives staff and administration five days to continue an open line of communication with the Charter School, Maine CDC, and our families, to determine if there is cause for a longer closure of any of our schools,” the letter says. “As of now, should nothing change, we are planning to return to school on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.”

Attempts to reach officials at the charter school have not been successful.

RSU54 serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read all of our coverage on how coronavirus is affecting Maine

« Previous

filed under: