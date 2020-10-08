AUBURN — For the seventh year Auburn Public Works will offer a Sand Buckets for Seniors program this winter. Through the campaign, APW employees provide and deliver a free bucket full of sand for senior citizens living in Auburn.
Recipients can use the sand on their walkways, steps and driveways to make them safer during the snowy/icy months. More than 250 Auburn residents are already enrolled in the program.
“This program is a way for the city to show our appreciation and respect for the seniors in our community and to help keep them safe,” said Public Works Director Dan Goyette. “Our employees really enjoy connecting with residents in this way.”
City Manager Phil Crowell applauds the community outreach by staff. “I am so proud of the team at public works for reaching out to our local seniors in this way,” said Crowell. “Showing our residents how much we care about their safety speaks volumes about our dedicated staff.”
Auburn homeowners who are 65 and older and wish to receive a free bucket of sand should contact Auburn Public Works by Friday, Oct. 23, at 207-333-6670. Buckets will be delivered beginning in early November.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Protect against browntail moth hairs during fall cleanup
-
Encore
Paintings featured in gallery at CMMC
-
Encore
Penobscot Theatre Company launches online shop of treasures
-
Maine
Maine reports another 49 cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
-
Nation / World
Trump official hosted Atlanta wedding in violation of state virus orders