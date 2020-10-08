AUBURN — For the seventh year Auburn Public Works will offer a Sand Buckets for Seniors program this winter. Through the campaign, APW employees provide and deliver a free bucket full of sand for senior citizens living in Auburn.

Recipients can use the sand on their walkways, steps and driveways to make them safer during the snowy/icy months. More than 250 Auburn residents are already enrolled in the program.

“This program is a way for the city to show our appreciation and respect for the seniors in our community and to help keep them safe,” said Public Works Director Dan Goyette. “Our employees really enjoy connecting with residents in this way.”

City Manager Phil Crowell applauds the community outreach by staff. “I am so proud of the team at public works for reaching out to our local seniors in this way,” said Crowell. “Showing our residents how much we care about their safety speaks volumes about our dedicated staff.”

Auburn homeowners who are 65 and older and wish to receive a free bucket of sand should contact Auburn Public Works by Friday, Oct. 23, at 207-333-6670. Buckets will be delivered beginning in early November.