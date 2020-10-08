DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Oct. 5 Sun Spots there was a request from “Cindy” about re-caning chairs. I can provide that service. Please contact Caning by Pam at 740-5495 or email [email protected] . – Pam,Turner

ANSWER: Thank you, Pam! I shall be sure you’re in the Rolodex!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to the question in the Oct. 5 Sun Spots about the Lisbon dance hall, it was called The Villa. My parents used to take my brothers and me there for a Christmas party each year. It burned in 1962.—No name, no town

ANSWER: I’d love to hear more memories and information about The Villa. I hope people who remember this dance hall will please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I went to Goodwill to drop off some clothing and the donation area was closed. Do you know how long this will be for? Thanks for your help. — Irene, no town

ANSWER: You didn’t include what Goodwill location you went to, but I called the store in Auburn. The store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. I was told that sometimes the donation area is closed temporarily from time to time so employees have time to replenish the supplies they need to handle all incoming items.

It’s probably best to call ahead. The number for the Auburn Goodwill at 939 Turner St. is 783-1702.

I also want to add that I don’t want to discourage you from making a donation to Goodwill, but there are many nonprofits in the area that also have a need for your gently-used items. It may be worth your time to go to 211maine.org or simply call 211 to get a list of organizations that could use your donations and your help.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would there be anyone in our area who could fix a Yamaha keyboard? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I would check in with Main Street Music Lessons at 33 Dunn St. in Lewiston (376-3376, [email protected].) Another option is Dube’s Music Shop in Freeport at 298 U.S. Route 1. Contact them at 208-0430 or [email protected]. I’m not sure if you could get your keyboard serviced there but hopefully these stores can point you to someone who can.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there someone who repairs stereo component systems, specifically a turntable? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: In my Rolodex I have The Stereo Doctor in Augusta at 151 Water St. The contact number is 623-3222. Readers, please let me know if you have anyone to recommend.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell me what happened to the two Canadian channels that have been discontinued? My elderly parents are from Canada and loved watching them. My mother said it was her connection to Canada and now she feels lost. — Cathy, no town

ANSWER: It seems that Spectrum has discontinued these stations according to another Sun Spots reader. To confirm, you can talk to Spectrum with Live Chat at https://www.localcabledeals.com/Spectrum/CustomerService. You can also call the provider at 1-855-814-6041.

Meanwhile, if any other readers know anything more about this, please write in!

