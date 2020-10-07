DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Maine Folque Co-op and Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice are teaming up to offer a special Welcome-to-Autumn Houseplant sale outside the entrance of the Androscoggin Thrift Store on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Featured will be a selection of easy-care plants such as Pothos, Swedish ivy, Wandering Jew and arrowhead plants, beautiful blossom-bearers such as Kalanchoe & African violets, and vintage beefsteak begonias and Moses-in-the-cradle plants, in addition to many other varieties.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit both the Thrift Store and the Folque Co-op’s Youth Music Program. As a special treat, musicians from the Folque Co-op will liven things up with some old-time jigs and reels music.

A colorful variety of ceramic pots will also be available, or shoppers can bring their own decorative containers and we will match them with the perfect plant. Any unneeded pots and baskets will be welcomed as donations to the store. To keep all of us safe, shoppers are gently reminded to wear their masks and observe social distancing. The Androscoggin Thrift Store is at 245 Center St. in Auburn. For more information, contact me at 782-0386 or 520-4223. — Cindy, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Broadview Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the cemetery and all lot owners are invited to attend. In compliance with the CDC and mandated with the governor’s orders pertaining to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Please bring your chair and dress accordingly. For questions about the meeting, please call 783-6839. – Joe, chairman of Broadview Memorial Cemetery Association, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have misplaced the edition of the paper about the care facility that was accepting magazines, puzzle books, etc. to give to their residents. It was mentioned that they have a box in front to put the items

I think it was Bolster Heights, but I’m not sure. May I have the correct name and address? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Yes, caregivers at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility are hoping people will drop off coloring, puzzle and word search books, crayons, markers and colored pencils and other items, either new or in like-new condition that could be used for gift-giving. There is a labeled box by the front entrance drop-off.

Bolster Heights is at 26 Bolster St. in Auburn.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Many thanks to Sun Spots for your help with my scrapple question(Sept. 11 Sun Spots). When I asked at Hannaford they told me they had moved it so I now have my scrapple. You always help us with answers and we are lucky to have you. Thanks again. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Whenever you can’t find your favorite items in the store, always, always ask at the customer service desk. Chances are the product has been moved, could be in cartons behind the scenes waiting to be restocked, or perhaps it needs to be ordered. It only takes a few extra minutes of your time and that’s what these people are there for; to help the customer!

