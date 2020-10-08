A Pittston man was charged Wednesday night with drunken driving and possessing drugs after the cement truck he was driving rolled over on Route 27, police said.

Charged in the incident was Cory Williams, 39, of Pittston, who was driving a 2006 Mack owned by Maine-ly Concrete of Warren, according to Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with the Pittston Fire Department and Gardiner Ambulance. That portion of Route 27 in Pittston was closed for three hours as firefighters redirected traffic down Smithtown Road, Mason said.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit responded as well, and authorities believe Williams was driving south when the cement truck veered off the road and rolled over onto the passenger’s side. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Mason said. AC Towing was called to upright and tow the cement truck.

Police investigated and charged Williams with operating under the influence of alcohol and illegal possession of schedule “W” drugs.

