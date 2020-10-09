Standings of Oct. 8: 1. Pratte Drywall 4-0-0, 8 points 2. I.D.S. 2-0-2, 6 points 3. Saint’s Paint Plus 2-1-1, 5 points 4. Lewiston Paint 1-3-0, 2 points 4. L/A Concrete 1-3-0, 2 points 6. Theberge Construction 0-3-1, 1 point.
Sunday, Oct. 4 results: Pratte Drywall 3, Saint’s Paint Plus 1; Lewiston Paint 4, Theberge Construction 0; I.D.S. 4, L/A Concrete 0.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
Contractor’s Hockey League standings and results
-
Maine
Hiker found dead on summit of Katahdin
-
Nation / World
Interactive Map: Track Hurricane Delta as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast
-
Connections
Special Bible study program to be offered through Zoom
-
Maine
Maine reports another death, 32 new cases of COVID-19