As Delta churned north at 13 mph Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center had a hurricane warning in place for the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City. Shortly after dawn, the first tropical storm-force winds were reaching the coast, even as the eye of the hurricane was about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 115 mph.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag.Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later. </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

« Previous

filed under: