As Delta churned north at 13 mph Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center had a hurricane warning in place for the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City. Shortly after dawn, the first tropical storm-force winds were reaching the coast, even as the eye of the hurricane was about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 115 mph.

filed under:
hurricane delta, weather
