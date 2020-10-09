It’s nice to read such positive articles as Mark LaFlamme’s Oct. 4 write-up on Lewiston Police Officer Ryan Gagnon.

I appreciate Officer Gagnon’s work downtown, on foot no less. For residents to see police presence is such a positive thing.
Also, my delayed comment on Karen Kreworuka’s Sept. 26 article on Lewiston School Resource Officer Kenneth Strout: It is very important for children to view police as someone who is there when help is needed, and not as a public enemy.
It’s nice to read positive articles.
Louise Landry Mease, Lewiston

