WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Sept. 29.
Men’s High Game scratch: Wayne Doyon 200; Jagger Bullen 177; Jeff Fournier 173
Men’s High Series scratch: Wayne Doyon 527; Jeff Fournier 485; Stephen Adams 476
Men’s High Game handicap: Wayne Doyon 248; Martin Hamner 234; Mike Crandall 232
Men’s High Series handicap: Wayne Doyon 671; Mike Crandall 641; Donnie Cubbie 625
Women’s High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 162; Peggy Needham 149; Judy Cubby 115
Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 426; Peggy Needham 410; Judy Cubby 319
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 225; Judy Cubby 217; Stephanie Millay 205
Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 625; Cathy Walton 615; Stephanie Millay 582.
Wednesday Night Ladies: September 30
Teams – Designs by Darlene 31-9; Team # 4 – 28-12; Mines in the Gutter 24-16; Just One More ; 19-21; Bowling Belles 16-24
Games: Vicky Kinsey 148, Margaret Proffitt, 146, Kay Seefeldt 145, Lynn Chellis 143, Hailee Perkins 135, Carol North 130, Katie Dube 129, Michelle Perkins 127
Series: Vicky Kinsey 392, Lynn Chellis 384, Kay Seefeldt 361, Katie Dube 345, Carol North 345, Michelle Perkins 345, Lisa Dube 334, Hailee Perkins 329
