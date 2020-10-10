Jane Mitchell of Greene looks for space to put costumes at Community Little Theatre in Auburn on Saturday. Volunteers organized over 80 years of handmade and donated costumes, said CLT president John Blanchette. “Since we are dark, these are the projects that we can do,” Blanchette explained about how theatre productions have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The actors and technicians would come back tomorrow,” said Blanchette, but a CLT survey indicates that only one third of people would be comfortable coming to see a show. Volunteers organized six former classrooms of costumes, cleaned and prepared walls for paint. “We had a great turnout today,” said Blanchette. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Community Little Theatre in Auburn has the largest costume shop in the Maine, said Brandon Chaloux. "Almost any time period, we have something here." CLT rents out their handmade and donated collection to theatre groups and school groups across the state. "I know fur is out, but we have (it)," said CLT president John Blanchette.
Community Little Theatre president John Blanchette helps organize costumes at CLT in Auburn on Saturday. CLT lost half of their 80th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 81st season is on hold.
Julia Groover, 13, gives her grandmother, Louise McClure, a hug while she helps to organize costumes at Community Little Theatre in Auburn on Saturday. Three generations of the McClure-Groover family volunteered on Saturday.