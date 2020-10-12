CHESTERVILLE — An emergency meeting of the Chesterville Board of Selectmen is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sandy River Road culvert project.
Issues related to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s inspection of the site will be discussed.
