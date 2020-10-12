LIVERMORE FALLS — A Livermore Falls man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, breaking a cruiser window with his head and yelling and swearing after he was warned to stop following an altercation with officers early Sunday.

Police said Juan Cano, 26, had broken a light on the exterior of his domestic partner’s vehicle.

When Officer Michael Adcock, who had responded at 4:03 a.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance call at 69 Church St. in Livermore Falls., tried to place Cano under arrest, the suspect allegedly began punching Adcock in the face, Lt. Joseph Sage said Monday.

When police, including Jay Officer Rex Schweighofer, were able to gain control over Cano, he was placed under arrest on charges of criminal mischief, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, aggravated criminal mischief and disorderly conduct (loud, unreasonable noise), according to Sage.

Adcock was trying to secure Cano in a police cruiser when Cano broke the rear window with his head, according to Sage.

Cano was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to be checked at a Lewiston hospital.

After Cano was treated, Bachelder took him to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Sage said Adcock received several facial abrasions and lacerations. He was examined by NorthStar personnel at the scene, but not taken to a hospital.

Cano was being held Monday on $750 bail.

