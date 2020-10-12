CHESTERVILLE — An emergency board meeting will take place at1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Sandy River Road.
The purpose of the meeting is to go over with employees and address issues as related to a Department of Environmental Protection site inspection.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local Sports
Local hockey: Maine Nordiques Prep Academy’s Gus Holt commits to Army
-
Business
Lewiston pizzeria closed by novel coronavirus
-
News
PHOTO: Friends together in Farmington
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Juggled schedules aren’t fair, but the NFL doesn’t care
-
Nation / World
Black man who was led by mounted police using a rope sues over ‘slave’-style arrest