Olivia and Jerome Roehm of team Lovebirds from Newark, Delaware, get through the course of the North American Wife Carrying Championship giving them the win for a second consecutive year during the 21st annual event held at Sunday River Resort.

Olivia and Jerome Roehm of team Lovebirds from Newark, Delaware, get through the water element of the North American Wife Carrying Championship during the 21st annual event held at Sunday River Resort.

Dana Connors, President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce displays a thank you note for customers at the "This is ME Counting on You" event in Auburn at the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center on Thursday.

Raven Kephart, 4, rides her bike down a small hill in Auburn as her little brother Teagan, 2, looks on. Raven has just started learning how to balance on two wheels and had been practicing coasting down the hill as often as she can. "I like it!" Raven said.

The morning sun shines as Jennifer Brickett, the director of planning for the Maine Department of Transportation, speaks during the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce drive-In breakfast at the Auburn-Lewiston Airport in Auburn on Thursday.

Courtney Larson (11), Sara Maines (18) and Micah Joler, far left, of Edward Little High School battle for the ball with St. Dom's Anna Cote, second from left, and Abbie Mitchell in Auburn on October 6, 2020.

Ginny Twitchell of Leavitt Area High School dribbles the ball through St. Dom defenders during the fourth period in Auburn on October 5, 2020.

Heather Tait and her 5-year-old son, Jayce, look for good rocks to throw into the Little Androscoggin River in New Auburn on Monday. Tait said they have chosen to home-school during her son's kindergarten year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's interesting," Tait said about home schooling. "Things are starting to fall in place and love that we still have the opportunity to get outside and explore," she said.

Gray-New Gloucester High School football coach Brian Jahna talks with his team during halftime of Friday's game against Freeport High School in Freeport.

Week In Photos
