The man police believe inserted razor blades into two balls of fresh pizza dough at a Saco grocery store agreed during a court hearing in New Hampshire Tuesday to be extradited back to Maine where he will face multiple criminal charges, including one felony count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, agreed not to fight extradition during a brief hearing in Dover District Court in New Hampshire before Judge Sawako T. Gardner. He could be picked up and taken to York County Jail as soon as Friday, although Sawako set a status review hearing for Oct. 27 in case there is a problem with arranging the transportation.

Police are still investigating the full extent of the tampering, but new information released Tuesday indicates it may have begun as early as August and appears to have affected pizza dough sold at other supermarkets.

Two customers of the Hannaford store in Sanford returned bags of fresh dough that contained razor blades or razor blade fragments on Aug. 14, Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly said Tuesday.

Hannaford did not disclose the earlier cases to police for nearly two months until Oct. 11, six days after customers returned two other bags of dough to the Hannaford store in Saco that contained razor blades.

Connolly said Hannaford risk-management employees deemed the August incidents as “product issues,” marked the bags with the customers’ names, and stored them frozen until the company’s product team could “look into the situation.” The company reported the incidents to police on Sunday, the same day Hannaford expanded a recall of Portland Pie Co. pizza doughs from the Saco store to all of its stores.

Sanford is coordinating its investigation with Saco police and the York County District Attorney’s office to determine what further action may be taken, and the case remains under active investigation, Connolly said.

Police located Mitchell’s vehicle Saturday in a driveway on New Rochester Road in Dover. An officer made contact with Mitchell and arrested him, according to the court records.

Mitchell is also charged with reckless conduct, violating the conditions of his release, and he faces a probation revocation, according to court records. The documents do not describe any alleged motive.

Mitchell is a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, a Scarborough company that produces cheese and dough sold under the Portland Pie Co. brand in Hannaford and other grocery stores. The company also produces dough sold under brand names, and on Monday, the company’s chief executive said its products sold by other retailers may have also been effected.

It is not clear when Mitchell last worked for It’ll Be Pizza or under what circumstances he left the job.

Saco police cited reports that packages of pizza dough had been tampered with at other supermarkets in Maine and in other states.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the food tampering case.

A customer at the Saco Hannaford’s found razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough purchased at the store on Oct. 5. Police said they believed someone entered the store’s deli department and inserted the blades.

But the police investigation widened in subsequent days, and on Sunday Hannaford issued a product recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The recall is retroactive to Aug. 1, Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge said.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department,” Hannaford said in its recall statement. “After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.”

Hannaford has refused to provide details about the alleged tampering, such as how many products were affected and how many were sold. The company has said it is deferring to police to decide what information should be released.

The recall expanded to Shaw’s and Star Market stores, whose managers removed Portland Pie Co. dough from shelves at all locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: