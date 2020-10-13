AUBURN — “Every year, these activities are part of the reason I love working at St. Dom’s and some of my fondest memories with my students,” said Jamie Ouellette, seventh-grade teacher at Saint Dominic Academy.

Staff and students renew a commitment each day to celebrating faith, academic excellence and kindness. “We discussed how we can be kind to ourselves, to our family, our school community and our local community,” said Ouellette. “The students generated a list of ideas for each category and then we voted on which one they would like to do first.”

The winner was making blankets for the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston.

“I was given measurements for a typical cat and a typical dog at the shelter,” said Ouellette. Parents stepped in to support the initiative, donating enough fleece for the students to make over 40 blankets for the shelter.

“The students used a pattern to cut out the corners and all the ties themselves. They helped each other to finish all the tying,” said Ouellette.

It is one of many service projects the students at St. Dom’s will complete this year. In a few weeks, the seventh-graders will tackle their next benevolent project: creating instructional videos to help parents and younger children navigate through Google Classroom.