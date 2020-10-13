TURNER — The United States Postal Service on Tuesday confirmed that two people associated with the Turner Post Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation comes as a response to several complaints of shoddy service at the post office due to what was said to be a shortage of workers there.

“The Postal Service can confirm two test-positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the Turner Post Office,” USPS communications specialist Steve Doherty wrote. “We continue to work with the local public health office, following the guidance they provide for our workplace.”

According to the statement, the USPS has offered “liberal leave” to postal employees who may have been in contact with the confirmed cases.

“With this,” Doherty wrote, “we continue to flex our available resources around the region to meet demand.”

It was not clear how many postal employees, other than the two confirmed cases, were out of work at the Turner office. Employees from other branches were said to be helping to fill in the gaps while regular workers were out.

Last week, several Turner residents turned to Facebook to air their grievances about service at the post office. Some complained of late packages and mail as well as erratic services.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said he had heard grumblings about issues at the post office, but he had not been told anything officially.

The USPS did not specify when the sick employees were expected to return to work.

