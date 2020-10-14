LIVERMORE — Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church Street, Livermore, there will be a Bake Sale and Raffle. There will be lots of delicious baked goods such as pies, cookies, breads, doughnuts, fudge as well as to-go soups, hot dogs and baked ziti. This event will benefit Braylyn Parlin and will be hosted by her aunts, Rachel Pack, Carrie Judd and Beth.

Braylyn is 13 years old. She was diagnosed at birth with Aortic Stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. She will be going to Boston’s Children’s Hospital within the next couple of months for two life saving surgeries.

The event is to raise money to help with expenses for Jill Litalien to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. Due to the fact she is a single Mom, who will be out of work for a possible four to five months; any donation will be greatly appreciated. An account, called Bray’s Benefit, has been set up at Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, for anyone that would like to make a contribution.

As an added attraction, K9 Scout and handler Kevin Gagne will be there from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. doing a detection demonstration and will be available for photos and a chance to pet and hang out with K9 Scout. There may even be a few things up for raffle from K9 Scout.

Masks must be worn, and sanitizers available.

