MECHANIC FALLS — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when their cars collided at Pleasant Street and Lane Road.

Police and emergency crews were sent out to the area near Sawyer Bridge at about 3:30 p.m. when it was reported the cars had collided and both had rolled over.

Early reports were that the drivers of both vehicles were trapped and that injuries were apparent. Neither driver had passengers.

Mechanic Falls emergency crews were assisted at the scene by firefighters from nearby towns, including Poland and Oxford.

Police shut down a section of Pleasant Street, Route 121, for about an hour as the wounded were loaded into ambulances and the road was cleared. It was reopened again at about 4:45 p.m., but town officials said traffic would be restricted as a crash reconstruction got underway.

Later in the day, Mechanic Falls police were investigating the wreck. Mechanic Falls Police Chief Jeff Goss said early indications are that speed and alcohol may have been factors. He described the injuries as serious and it was believed both victims were being treated at Lewiston hospitals.

The identities of the injured were not available. Police said no charges had been filed, although the wreck remained under investigation.

