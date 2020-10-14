AUBURN — Courtney Larson tucked home the game-winning goal in overtime to break a scoreless tie and give Edward Little a hard-fought 1-0 field hockey victory over Leavitt on Wednesday.

Caroline Audette set up Larson’s game-winning goal. Edward Little (2-3) goalie Elise Syphers and Leavitt (2-1) goalie Paige DeMascio each stopped for shots.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARD LITTLE 1, LEAVITT 0: Josh Lavigne scored the lone goal as the Red Eddies edged the Hornets in Auburn.

Edward Little goalie Eli St. Laurent only needed to make five saves in the victory, while Blaine Clarke stopped 17 shots for Leavitt.

MONMOUTH 6, RICHMOND 0: Jake Godbout scored two goals and Hayden Fletcher added a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs.

Cam Armstrong, Cody Michaud and Alex Orne also scored for Monmouth, which outshot Richmond 19-4.

Mustangs goalkeepers Hunter Frost and Zeke Delorme combined to make four saves. Richmond keeper Conor Vashon had 13.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2, BUCKFIELD 1: Anthony Mazza scored twice to give the Falcons a season-opening victory over the Bucks in Rumford.

Tyler Skillings assisted on both goals for Mountain Valley, and goalie Caleb Frisbie made 11 saves.

Hunter Driscoll scored a goal for Buckfield, and Gavin Charest made four saves.

LAKE REGION 4, GRAY-NG 2: Liam Grass recorded a hat trick for the Lakers (4-0) in their win over the Patriots (2-3) in Naples.

Jason Harlow added a goal and three assists. Lakers keeper Logan Davis made 16 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

BUCKFIELD 5, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Isabell Laughton scored a pair of goals and set up another in the Bucks’ victory over the Falcons in both teams’ season opener.

Maddie Turcotte, Olivia Buswell and Lillian Sharples each contributed a goal and an assist and Emily Tilton added an assist for Buckfield. Goalie Ruby Cyr made two saves for the Bucks.

Kara Jasud scored Mountain Valley’s goal off an assist by Ali Legere. Goalie Emma Koch stopped 19 shots in the loss.

LEAVITT 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Alison Noniweicz’s unassisted second-half goal lifted the Hornets over the Red Eddies in Turner.

Katie Blouin and Leah Maheux scored first-half goals for Leavitt and Edward Little’s Brea Whitman scored twice — both off assists by Natalie Garcia — to send the teams into halftime tied 2-2.

Jalee Boucher set up Blouin’s goal, and Kaitlyn Bilodeau assisted on Maheux’s tally.

Hornets goalie Carlie Leavitt made eight saves, and Allie Annear (four saves) and Hailee Brown (three) combined to stop seven shots for Edward Little.

NYA 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Jazzy Huntsman and Natalie Farrell each scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (3-0) in a win over the Patriots (2-3) in Yarmouth.

Naomi Reischman assisted on Huntsman’s third-minute goal, and Hayden Wienckowski assisted Huntsman in the second half. Angel Huntsman and Eliza Chace assisted on Farrell’s goals.

CROSS COUNTRY

WINTHROP, MONMOUTH, MT. ABRAM, MADISON: Joe Crocker of Monmouth won the boys MVC cross country race in Winthrop with a time of 18:25.5. Coming in the second was James Cognata (18:56.2) of Winthrop and Brosnan Comeau (19:20.5) of Monmouth.

Mt. Abram’s Jeffrey Wovnock (20:08.1) took fourth, while Madison’s top finisher was Kyle Bean (23:34.) in 12th.

The Mustangs won the team competition with a score off 22, while Madison (53) edged Winthrop (54) for second.

In the girls race, Alexa Allen of Monmouth came in first with a time of 21:35.2. Madison’s Peyton Estes finished second (22:12.0) while Monmouth’s Holly Hunt (23:24.1) was third.

Finishing fourth was Winthrop’s Madison Forgue (23.27.7). Julia Wells of Mt. Abram (25:08.2) finished seventh.

Monmouth (15) with only team with enough runners to earn a team score.

Boys Team Scores

Monmouth 22, Madison 53, Winthrop 54, Mt. Abram NS.

Boys Individual Results

1. Joe Crocker Monmouth 18:28.5 2. James Cognata Winthrop 18:56.2 3. Brosnan Comeau Monmouth 19:20.5 4. Jeffrey Wovnock Mt. Abram 20:08.1 5. Ostin Smith Monmouth 20:13.3 6. Josiah Harper Madison 20:13.8 7. Ben Story Monmouth 20:15.9 8. Hayden Luce Monmouth 20:47.9 9. Patrick Storer Mt. Abram 22:31.4 10. Ethan Nagle Monmouth 22:55.3 11. Pat Bellemare Winthrop 23:18.7 12. Kyle Bean Madison 23:34.3 13. Issac Fortin Monmouth 23:37.0 14. Alex Wing Monmouth 24:02.0 15. Andrew Robinson Mt. Abram 24:05.6 16. Ben Thrasher Madison 24:49.6 17. Chris Pottle Winthrop 25:02.9 18. Ethan Harper Madison 25:03.8 19. Colby Heady Madison 25:51.0 20. Carter Slocum Winthrop 26:38.7 21. Eben Michaud Winthrop 29:02.5 22. Dalton Thurlow Mt. Abram 31:24.4 23. Wayne Bell Winthrop 40:37.9.

Girls Team Scores

Monmouth 15, Mt. Abram NS, Madison NS, Winthrop NS.

Girls Individual Results

1. Alexa Allen Monmouth 21:35.2 2. Peyton Estes Madison 22:12.0 3. Holly Hunt Monmouth 23:24.1 4. Madison Forgue Winthrop 23:27.7 5. Sage Fortin Winthrop 23:53.1 6. Allyson Lewis Monmouth 24:44.1 7. Julia Wells Mt. Abram 25:05.2 8. Mackenzie Grant Monmouth 25:17.4 9. Lydia Roy Monmouth 26:09.7 10. Chloe Dwinal Monmouth 27:31.7 11. Kaylee Knight Mt. Abram 28:31.8 12. Ashley Clough Madison 29:09.5 13. Laura Holden Madison 30:49.8 14. Katie Berry Madison 31:30.1 15. Martha Morrill Mt. Abram 36:14.0 16. Willow Norton Mt. Abram 42:29.5.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN, DIRIGO, CARRABEC, OAK HILL: Owen Libby (20:01.6) of Dirigo finished first in a cross country meet held at Spruce Mountain.

Joshua Gosselin (20:30.4) of Oak Hill came in second, while Blaine Wilkins (21:32.9) of Dirigo took third and Abrahm Geissinger of Spruce Mountain (21:52.0) finished fourth. Cooper Dellarma (28:04.7) was Carrabec’s highest finisher in seventh place.

Spruce Mountain (27) came in first in the team competition, edging Dirigo (28).

Noami Obrenhaus of Oak Hill won the girls race with a time of 30:22.9, followed by teammates Madison Chase (31:40.9) and Saraphin Bechard (35:35.5). Finishing fourth is Ava Coates (35:38.0) of Spruce Mountain.

Neither squad had enough runners for a team score.

Boys Team Scores

Spruce Mountain 27, Dirigo 28, Oak Hill NS, Carrabec NS.

Boys Individual Results

1. Owen Libby Dirigo 20:01.6 2. Joshua Gosselin Oak Hill 20:30.4 3. Blaine Wilkins Dirigo 21:32.9 4. Abrahm Geissinger Spruce Mountain 21:52.0 5. Sam Perkins Spruce Mountain 23:08.9 6. Owen Schwab Spruce Mountain 26:38.5 7. Cooper Dellarma Carrabec 28:07.8 8. Spencer Jacques Dirigo 29:06.9 9. Matt Pepe Spruce Mountain 29:31.2 10. Caleb Parlin Spruce Mountain 29:58.6 11. Bode Gray Dirigo 29:59.3 12. Sebastian Doyle Oak Hill 30:20.8 13. Julian Kemp Oak Hill 34:46.3 14. RJ Surprenant Dirigo 37:50.0.

Girls Team Scores

Oak Hill NS, Spruce Mountain NS.

Girls Individual Results

1. Noami Obrenhaus Oak Hill 30:22.9 2. Madison Chase Oak Hill 31:40.9 3. Saraphin Bechard Oak Hill 35:35.5 4. Ava Coates Spruce Mountain 35:38.0.

