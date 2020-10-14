TOPSHAM — Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will not be performing its annual October concerts in Topsham and Lewiston.

During August and September, the orchestra presented small string ensembles in a series of outdoor rehearsals that were open to the public. Conductor Rohan Smith explained to the audience how musicians prepare for performances. Small string ensembles also performed outdoor concerts at senior living communities in Brunswick and Lewiston during summer and fall.

“We are committed to providing the communities of Topsham and Lewsiton with live classical music,” said MSO executive director Carol Preston. “These outdoor events have done that and have provided some of our musicians with the opportunity to play.”

The orchestra is monitoring the state’s guidelines for safe gatherings as it determines whether it will hold concerts in 2021.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians across Maine.

