STRONG – Richard Robert Dubuc, 74, of Strong, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born on April 18, 1946, in Biddeford, the son of the late Henry and Maria (Rheaume) Dubuc, and little brother “Ricky” to his late sisters, Simone and Rita.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Brooke. On Jan. 30, 1971, he married Linda Louise Dickinson. Rick retired from Hannaford in 2004, after nearly 40 years of employment with the company.

After his retirement, he became Reverend of Mountain View Bible Church in New Vineyard. His dedication to his church and parishoners was matched only by his love and devotion to his late wife, Linda, who passed away in 2012.

Throughout the years, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, be it camping with family, hiking, or cutting firewood.

Rick is survived by his three sons, Keith of Strong, Glenn of Oakland, Pete and wife Sarah of South Portland; one granddaughter, Brittany and two grandsons, Bowen and Noah.

According to Rick’s wishes and current health guidelines, a private burial will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.