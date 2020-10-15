BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Adelle Surette scored her school-record 53rd career goal and assisted on another to help Oak Hill edge Boothbay 2-1 in MVC field hockey play Thursday.

Surette broke a scoreless tie with her goal in the first quarter then set up Julie Mooney for what proved to be the difference-maker in the third. Courtney Meader scored the lone Boothbay (0-4) goal in the fourth.

Sierra Lane, Nat Moody and Kiera Levesque combined in net for two saves as the Raiders (4-0) outshot the Seahawks, 21-3. Jaelyn Crocker stopped 19 shots in the Boothbay cage.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 6, TELSTAR 0: Rylee Sevigny racked up five goals, including one on a penalty stroke, to send the Falcons (1-0-0) to a win over the Rebels (0-1-0) in the season-opener for both MVC teams.

Mallory Bourret added the other goal for Mountain Valley, while Nora Tag made four saves in goal for the shutout.

E.B. Hoff stopped 17 shots in the cage for Telstar.

BOYS SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8, FRYEBURG 3: Wyatt Kenney, James Terry and Keegan Brooks contributed two goals apiece as the Patriots (3-3) handled the Raiders (0-2) in Gray.

Eben Knedler added a goal and an assist for GNG. Jay Hawkes also scored for the Patriots, while Max Kenney and Cam Roberge added assists.

LEAVITT 2, ST. DOM’S 1: Garrett Guadin and Robbie Gladu scored as the Hornets (2-2-1) edged the Saints (1-3-0) in Turner.

Ethan Weston picked up an assist and Blaine Clark made seven saves in goal for Leavitt.

Leo Naous scored the lone St. Dom’s goal, while Matt Gosselin made 17 stops in net.

LEWISTON 2, MARANACOOK 0: Ivan Domingues had an unassisted first half goal to stake the Blue Devils to an early lead as they defeated the Black Bears (0-1) at Lewiston.

Mohamed Abdikadir rounded out the scoring for Lewiston with an insurance goal in the second half. David Abdi assisted on both goals.

Goalie Yahya Heri and the Blue Devils notched their fourth shutout of the season.

MT. ABRAM 8, VALLEY 0: Kaden Pillsbury scored three goals and brother Kenyon Pillsbury added two to lead the Roadrunners (4-0-1) to a win over the Cavaliers (0-1) in Bingham.

Morgan Thibodeau, Cam Walters and Marty Kelley also scored, while Thibodeau added three assists.

Sam Mason made 14 saves in net for Valley.

OXFORD HILLS 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Andrew Miller scored two goals to lead the Vikings (2-0-0) to victory over the Red Eddies (1-2-1) in Paris.

Raine McGinnis scored the other Oxford Hills goal, while Quincy Coachman and Josh Lavigne tallied the EL goals. Omar Jashaami had an assist for the Eddies.

GIRLS SOCCER

BUCKFIELD 4, TELSTAR 0: Isabell Laughton notched two goals as the Bucks (2-0-0) blanked the Rebels (0-1-0) in Bethel.

Madison Turcotte and Molly McPeak also scored, while goalie Ruby Cyr picked up an assist for Buckfield.

Cyr also made 15 saves to secure the shutout. Morgan Zetts saved 15 in net for Telstar.

LEAVITT 6, ST. DOM’S 2: Leah Maheux tallied two goals and one assist as the Hornets (4-1-0) pulled away from the Saints (0-4-1) in the second half in Auburn.

Lotus Laverdiere chipped in with a goal and an assist while Alison Noniewicz scored on an indirect kick for Leavitt. Senior Rhiannon Arnold scored her first varsity goal and Katie Blouin also scored for Leavitt while keeper Carlie Leavitt made six saves.

Emily Wallingford netted both goals assisted by Emma Roy for St. Dom’s. Alyssa Hart made 11 saves in net.

MT. ABRAM 5, VALLEY 0: Camryn Wahle notched a hat trick as the Roadrunners (2-0-0) blanked the Cavaliers (0-1-0) in Salem.

Karsyn Rolbiecki and Cassandra Hobbs also scored for Mt. Abram.

Jada Ward made 16 saves in goal for Valley.

MARANACOOK 1, LEWISTON 0: Addie Watson broke a scoreless tie in the second half and keeper Anna Drillen made it hold up as the Black Bears (2-0-0) blanked the Blue Devils (2-2-0) in Manchester.

Drillen made seven saves in net for the shutout. Gemma Landry turned aside 17 shots for Lewiston.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, LAKE REGION 0: Amelia Cobb had a pair of goals to pace the offense for the Patriots (3-3) as they blanked the Lakers (1-1-1) in Gray.

Ellie Schlichting scored Gray-NG’s other goal. Ashleen Perkins, West Duffy and Liza Sturgis each had assists for the Patriots.

Gray-New Gloucester goalie Ivy Abrams made four saves, while her Lake Region counterpart, Liz Smith, finished with 16.

CROSS COUNTRY

LEAVITT, LEWISTON, OXFORD HILLS: Leavitt’s Margo Kenyon (21:01.2) won the KVAC girls cross country race in Turner. Ellery Macgregor (23.:20.5) and Jaidyn Negley (23:37.5) of Leavitt rounded out the top three.

Oxford Hills’ Kaylynn Johnson (24:58.7) took fourth, while Koral Morin (28:14.4) was the top Lewiston finisher at ninth overall.

Leavitt won the team race, 17-38, over Oxford Hills. Lewiston did not have enough runners for a team score.

Logan Ouellette of Leavitt won the boys race with a time of 18:42.9. Teammate Gabe Durazo (19:40.1) finished second, followed by Lewiston’s Adam Bilodeau (20:04.3) and Oxford Hills’ Isaac Roy (20:51.5).

Oxford Hills (38) edged Leavitt (40) and Lewiston (44) in the team scores.

Girls Team Scores

Leavitt 17, Oxford Hills 38, Lewiston NS.

Girls Individual Results

1. Margo Kenyon (Lea) 21:01.2; 2. Ellery Macgregor (Lea) 23:20.5; 3. Jaidyn Negley (Lea) 23:37.5; 4. Kaylynn Johnson (OH) 24:58.7; 5. Kenzie Cote (Lea) 25:19.7; 6. Molly Sirios (Lea) 27:10; 7. Jade Martel-Bixby (OH) 27:25.5; 8. Willow Adler (OH) 27:41.6; 9. Koral Morin (Lew) 28:14.4; 10. Eryan Ryan (Lea) 28:32.2; 11. Taylor Haggerty (OH) 31:22.9; 12. Kamryn Grover (OH) 32:05.9; 13. Abby Lavoie (Lea) 33:06.9; 14. Caroline Sheets (OH) 33:45.9; 15. Hannah Grover (OH) 34:16.9.

Boys Team Scores

Oxford Hills 38, Leavitt 40, Lewiston 44.

Boys Individual Results

1. Logan Ouellette (Lea) 18:42.9; 2. Gabe Durazo (Lea) 19:40.1; 3. Adam Bilodeau (Lew) 20:04.3; 4. Isaac Roy (OH) 20:51.5; 5. Feysal Abdirahaman (Lew) 20:58.7; 6. Dominick Toscano (Lea) 20:59.5; 7. Levi Whynot (OH) 21:33.8; 8. Cody Roy (OH) 21:47.7; 9. Quinn Hartnell (OH) 21:49.9; 10. Andy Whynot (OH) 21:52.9; 11. Cooper Hall (OH) 21:54.5; 12. Henry Swift (OH) 21:56.6; 13. Damon Dewitt (Lew) 22:42.5; 14. Josh Cabral (OH) 23:37.6; 15. Christian Hayer (OH) 24:02.8; 16. Gavin Golder (Lew) 24:15.3; 17. Brandon Lynch (Lew) 24:54.3; 18. Noah Bisson (Lea) 25:33; 19. Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto (Lew) 26:28.1; 20. Dawson Joseph (OH) 26:30.6; 21. Ayden St. Laurent (OH) 27:31.9; 22. Silas Timm (OH) 29:16; 23. Elgin Physic (Lew) 29:44.9; 24. Elias Libby (Lea) 30:22.3; 25. Alden Timm (OH) 30:40.1; 26. Liam Childs (OH) 30:40.7; 27. Trevor Ward (OH) 31:04.3; 28. Donovan Sanborn (OH) 33:48.4; 29. Zackery Braun (OH) 41:39.5.

Wheelchair Results

1. Jonathan Schomaker (Lea) 38:02.6.

