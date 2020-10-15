Kora Shriners are bringing their version of Octoberfest fun in a COVID-19 safe way to Lewiston starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The public can take home a fall festival meal prepared and served in the kind of fun you would expect only from your Kora Shriners. The meal will feature a jumbo turkey leg smoked by a regular participant in the Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions. Only 200 complete pre-package meals will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Kora’s first drive-thru event, held on August, sold out very quickly. “The overwhelming feedback we heard was for people to ask us when is Kora going to do it again? Kora Shriners heard the message and we are back with another great meal that the public doesn’t want to miss,” stated Frank Welch, Kora’s Outer Guard and chairperson for the event. The event will feature live Octoberfest music performed live and other special surprises.

“COVID-19 has caused Kora Shiners to cancel several fund raising events, most notably the 67th Kora Shrine Circus,” explained Kora’s leader for 2020 Potentate Sonny Jutras. Jutras added, “this is a fundraiser to support the general expenses of Kora; most especially our wonderful building in downtown Lewiston.”

Fans of Kora’s multiple parade units will be able to see some of their favorites during the event. “We have heard from so many Kora supporters that they have missed seeing their favorite parade units this summer. We understand. Our members have greatly missed seeing the smiling faces of children of all ages during the parades. As you pick up your great Octoberfest meal on Saturday, your favorites will be on the sidelines,” added Potentate Jutras.

For the safety of all, this is strictly a drive through event. Anyone interested in purchasing a meal will need to enter the back parking lot of Kora from Blake Street heading towards Main Street. Meals will be available until they run out or until 2 p.m. Each meal will include the finest smoked jumbo turkey leg, German potato salad and hot apple crisp. The recommended donation is $10 per meal.

Lewiston is host to the Kora Shrine Center which serves the 1,600 Kora Nobles from southern and western Maine. Shriners are a brotherhood based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth with nearly 200 temples (chapters) in several countries and thousands of clubs around the world. Shriners support Shriners Hospitals for Children. With 22 locations across the United States, Shriners Hospitals for Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

