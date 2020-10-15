The Public Theatre’s online auction is open for bidding through midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25. The holidays will be here sooner than you think, and what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts than from the comfort of your own home.

A private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry? A gift certificate for a pub crawl at local breweries? A basket of wines and goodies? A birdbath? A vacuum cleaner? A handstitched wall hanging? A custom made wooden trinket box? You will find a wonderful assortment of items for everyone on your holiday gift list in this fundraiser for The Public Theatre. Also, in celebration of theatre’s 30th season, 300 $30 raffle tickets will also be available for “buy it now” on the auction site for a chance to win a grand cash prize of $1,500.

Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up their winning items. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction can be found at thepublicltheatre.org. The pandemic has devastated the live performing arts making all fundraising events more important than ever.

