Instrumental folk music from the Franco-American heritage will be featured at the next Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Lewiston fiddler Greg Boardman will play a selection of airs, marches, jigs and reels he has picked up over the years from the Franco-American and Canadian musicians with whom he has shared the gift of music. Boardman credits late local players such as Maurice Gagnon, Chuck Frechette, Maurice Pelletier as some of his influential sources of tunes, along with Simon St. Pierre, Lucien Matthieu and his nephew Don Roy, as inspiring people and musicians.

Masks for artists and audience members are required for this event to which 35 people will be admitted and seated at the appropriate social distance for the duration of the pandemic.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

