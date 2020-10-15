POLAND – Rickey Michael Vining Sr. passed away on Saturday Oct 10, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1959 to Ronald and Joyce (Schmieks) Vining in Lincoln. He grew up in Limestone and attended Gray and Auburn schools.

He was an auto body technician for Hart’s Classic Cars for many years. He enjoyed racing at Oxford Plains Speedway, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling.

,He is survived by his son Rickey Vining Jr. and his wife Teresa; sisters, Tina Veinoit, Rose Hodgkin and Tammy Lynn, brother, Roland Vining Jr; grandson, Bentley Vining, step-granddaughter, Elizabeth; nephews, Devon Kennard and David Veinoit, nieces, Amanda Vining, Jaime Vining and Charity Hodgkin-Farrell.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. at First Universalist Society of West Sumner, 1122 Main Street, Sumner, ME 04292. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls.

