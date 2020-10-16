CANTON — Family and friends of Pinnacle Health and Rehab residents in Canton are being assured that the facility is not currently the location that was reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control with cases of COVID-19.

Pinnacle Rehab in Sanford, one of its three sister companies in Maine, is the facility that was reported to have 24 cases by the CDC this week.

Mark Jacobs, administrator for the Canton facility verified on Friday that the Pinnacle Health center in Canton has not had any cases.

“We’ve had a few different confusions over the last couple of weeks as the Rumford mill has an outbreak and Pinnacle (in Sanford has cases), (so some) people assumed it’s got to be the nearest Pinnacle to the Rumford mill but it’s not,” Jacobs said.

Currently, the staff at Pinnacle is being tested monthly, he said, while residents facility-wide are not required to receive testing. Residents receive routine testing as they leave the site for medical appointments or if they have any symptoms, he said.

Recently family and friends have been allowed to visit outdoors with residents, and starting next week indoor visits will be allowed by appointment by calling 207-597-2510, according to the Pinnacle’s Facebook website.

