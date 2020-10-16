AUBURN – Susan Isabelle Smith Sampson, who worked in occupations where she could help others and make them smile, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Born Oct. 11, 1952, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Avis Garrison Smith.

Susan worked as a cast member at Disney World, where she met her husband Carl Sampson. She moved back to Maine 29 years ago and welcomed the opportunity to become guardian of her niece, Liberty West.

Susan loved children and became an ed tech at Fairview Elementary School for several years, later becoming a CNA.

Susan is survived by her sisters, Diana Pippin and husband Frank, Pamela Perwara, Deborah Penney, Loretta Smith, Nancy Smith-Paz and her brother, Douglas Smith and wife Alicia. Susan is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Avis Smith; her brothers Lloyd and Paul and her sister, Charlene (Wendy).

A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.