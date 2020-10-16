LEWISTON — A Lewiston woman injured in a Wednesday night crash on College Street was recovering at Central Maine Medical Center on Friday.

A hospital spokeswoman listed 65-year-old Rosemarie Murphy’s condition as fair at the hospital Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Murphy was a passenger in a Jeep Cherokee driven by Merlin Raven, 81, of Lewiston, when another driver veered into their lane on College Street, near Montello Heights, causing a head-on collision that left Murphy briefly trapped in the wreckage.

Both Murphy and Raven were taken to CMMC. Raven was treated and later discharged.

The driver of the second vehicle, Isaac Banks, 18, of Turner did not require hospitalization.

Investigators said Banks was traveling on College Street in a 2009 Toyota Camry when he apparently crossed into the path of the oncoming 1997 Jeep Cherokee driven by Raven.

The impact of the crash left Murphy trapped inside the wreckage, police said. Lewiston firefighters used extrication tools to free her, after which she and Raven were taken to CMMC.

No one has been charged as a result of the wreck.

